Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video online of their performance of the song "Hardwired", from their January 20th concert in Little Rock, AR.

Footage from the city's Verizon Arena sees the backstage pre-show band meeting and walk to the stage as the group kicks into the opening track and lead single from 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The band's tenth album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the US. Metallica are also streaming another "Hardwired..." track, "Moth Into Flame", from the Little Rock concert, which marked the band's second full live date of the year following a month-long break over the Christmas holidays.

The group will wrap up the winter North American trek in March before enjoying a break and launching a full summer series of European shows in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





