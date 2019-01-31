News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

01-31-2019
(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a video preview of an upcoming auction in New York where the Pink Floyd legend will sell off more than 120 guitars from his extensive personal collection.

Christie's auctioneers will host the June 20 event, which will focus on a selection of Gilmour's preferred Fender Broadcasters, Esquires, Telecasters and Stratocasters.

Not only the largest and most comprehensive sale of guitars ever offered at auction, the collection details the musical history of one of the world's most influential guitarists and the iconic Fender Stratocaster the rocker played on classic 1970 Pink Floyd albums "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "Wish You Were Here", "Animals" and "The Wall."

All proceeds from the Christie's auction will benefit charitable causes. "These guitars have been very good to me and many of them have given me pieces of music over the years," Gilmour explains. "They have paid for themselves many times over, but it's now time that they moved on. Guitars were made to be played and it is my wish that wherever they end up, they continue to give their owners the gift of music.

"By auctioning these guitars, I hope that I can give some help where it is really needed and through my charitable foundation do some good in this world. It will be a wrench to see them go and perhaps one day I'll have to track one or two of them down and buy them back!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


