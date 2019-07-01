Jade Jackson Streaming Mike Ness Penned Song

Jade Jackson is streaming a new song called "Don't Say That You Love Me", which was written and produced by Social Distortion's Mike Ness and comes from her just released sophomore album "Wilderness".

Ness produced the new album and had this to say about 'Don't Say That You Love Me', "[it] is a song I wrote a couple years ago and it was just floating in my mind as I was trying to decide if it was a Social D song, or maybe better suited for the next solo record. I thought of it when we were recording because I liked the idea of a woman's perspective on this. I think it worked!" Listen to it here

Jackson had this to say about the album, "The message of Wilderness is in how to get through all those tough situations-if you visualize yourself somewhere, all that good energy and intention can get you where you want to be."





