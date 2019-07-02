Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Blink-182 are giving fans yet another taste of their forthcoming album. The veteran band have released a new song entitled "Happy Days", from the upcoming effort.

The new song can be streamed here and is the third track revealed from the album, it follows the previous singles "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth."

The current lineup of the group, Mark Hoppus , Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, launched a North American coheadline tour last week with Lil Wayne, where they are playing their debut album "Enema Of The State" in full. See the remaining dates below:

Mon Jul 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 03 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 05 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 06 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 07 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tue Jul 09 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Thu Jul 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Tue Jul 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sun Jul 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Jul 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Wed Jul 31 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 01 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri Aug 02 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center*

Mon Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed Aug 07 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Tue Aug 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Fri Sep 06 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena*

Sat Sep 07 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove*

Sun Sep 08 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Tue Sep 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Thu Sept 12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sat Sep 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

*Blink-182 only





Related Stories

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

More Blink-182 News

Share this article



