Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

07-02-2019
Blink-182

Blink-182 are giving fans yet another taste of their forthcoming album. The veteran band have released a new song entitled "Happy Days", from the upcoming effort.

The new song can be streamed here and is the third track revealed from the album, it follows the previous singles "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth."

The current lineup of the group, Mark Hoppus , Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, launched a North American coheadline tour last week with Lil Wayne, where they are playing their debut album "Enema Of The State" in full. See the remaining dates below:

Mon Jul 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 03 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jul 05 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 06 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Jul 07 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*
Tue Jul 09 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
Wed Jul 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Thu Jul 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue Jul 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed Jul 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sun Jul 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tue Jul 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Jul 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Wed Jul 31 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 01 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri Aug 02 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 04 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center*
Mon Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed Aug 07 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Tue Aug 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 04 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Fri Sep 06 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena*
Sat Sep 07 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove*
Sun Sep 08 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Tue Sep 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Thu Sept 12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sat Sep 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Fri Sep 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
*Blink-182 only


