Chicago's Debut Album Remixed For 50th Anniversary
Rhino have announced that they will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Chicago's bit debut album "Chicago Transit Authority" with a new remix reissue.
The label will be releasing the double platinum album, remixed by Tim Jessup, on August 30th on CD, as a 2-disc vinyl LP, and digitally (retail and streaming).
The album features Kath, keyboardist Robert Lamm, bassist Peter Cetera, drummer Danny Seraphine and Chicago's legendary horn section: Lee Loughnane (trumpet), James Pankow (trombone), and Walt Parazaider (saxophone). See the tracklisting below:
LP Side Splits
Side One
1. "Introduction"
2. "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"
3. "Beginnings"
Side Two
1. "Questions 67 And 68"
2. "Listen"
3. "Poem 58"
Side Three
1. "Free Form Guitar"
2. "South California Purples"
3. "I'm A Man"
Side Four
1. "Prologue, August 29, 1968"
2. "Someday (August 29, 1968)"
3. "Liberation"
