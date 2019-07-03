News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour

07-03-2019
Jon Anderson

Yes frontman Jon Anderson has announce new summer tour dates and fans that attend the shows will have the opportunity to get his new album "1000 Hands" before it hits stores.

This U.S. leg of the 1000 Hands World Tour is scheduled to launch on July 24th at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY and will conclude on September 1st at The Canyon Montclair in Montclair, CA.

The new album is set to be released this fall and was almost 30 years in the making. Anderson had this to say about the trek, "I can't wait to be back on the road with this band.

"As we did with the first leg of the tour, we're going to do a lot of Yes music and some songs I haven't sung in a while, and we'll be doing new songs from 1000 Hands as well.

"Performing for fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't wait for them to hear the new music. Each date will be an incredible evening." See the dates below:

July 24 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios
July 26 Staten Island, NY St. George Theater
July 27 Patchogue, NY Patchougue Theatre
July 29 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier
August 2 Asbury Park, NJ Paramount Theatre
August 3 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino
August 5 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere
August 8 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
August 9 Detroit, MI Rockin' On The Riverfront
August 10 Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
August 13 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center
August 14 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
August 16 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theater
August 17 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino
August 20 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
August 21 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center
August 23 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Resort
August 26 Folsom, CA Harris Center for the Arts
August 29 Pasadena, CA The Rose
August 30 Ojai, CA The Libby Bowl
September 1 Montclair, CA The Canyon Montclair


Related Stories


Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Yes' Jon Anderson Releases 'Makes Me Happy' Video

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes

Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced

Geddy Lee and Jon Anderson To Perform At Yes' Rock Hall Induction

More Jon Anderson News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic- Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement- Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour- more

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'- Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event- Anselmo Is Hoping For Down Reunion For Nola Anniversary- The Raconteurs- more

Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Steven Tyler- Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All- more

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself- Cro-Mags Return With First New Music In Almost 20 Years- Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Reissues- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic

Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement

Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour

Queen Tops Mid-Year US Rock Charts

The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute

Aerosmith's Joe Perry On His Hollywood Vampires Bandmates

Sammy Hagar Previews Tool's Maynard James Keenan Interview

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Tip Of My Tongue'

Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show

The Cult Expand Sonic Temple For Reissues And More Tour Dates

The Stray Cats Returning Home For Special Show

Liam Gallagher Rocks New Single At Glastonbury

Snails and Cancer Bats' Liam Cormier Release 'Crank Bass' Video

The Drums Streaming New Single 'Try'

3teeth Cover of Foster The People's Pumped Up Kicks

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.