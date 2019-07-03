Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour
Yes frontman Jon Anderson has announce new summer tour dates and fans that attend the shows will have the opportunity to get his new album "1000 Hands" before it hits stores.
This U.S. leg of the 1000 Hands World Tour is scheduled to launch on July 24th at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY and will conclude on September 1st at The Canyon Montclair in Montclair, CA.
The new album is set to be released this fall and was almost 30 years in the making. Anderson had this to say about the trek, "I can't wait to be back on the road with this band.
"As we did with the first leg of the tour, we're going to do a lot of Yes music and some songs I haven't sung in a while, and we'll be doing new songs from 1000 Hands as well.
"Performing for fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't wait for them to hear the new music. Each date will be an incredible evening." See the dates below:
July 24 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios
July 26 Staten Island, NY St. George Theater
July 27 Patchogue, NY Patchougue Theatre
July 29 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier
August 2 Asbury Park, NJ Paramount Theatre
August 3 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino
August 5 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere
August 8 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
August 9 Detroit, MI Rockin' On The Riverfront
August 10 Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
August 13 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center
August 14 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
August 16 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theater
August 17 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino
August 20 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
August 21 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center
August 23 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Resort
August 26 Folsom, CA Harris Center for the Arts
August 29 Pasadena, CA The Rose
August 30 Ojai, CA The Libby Bowl
September 1 Montclair, CA The Canyon Montclair
