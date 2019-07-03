Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Yes frontman Jon Anderson has announce new summer tour dates and fans that attend the shows will have the opportunity to get his new album "1000 Hands" before it hits stores.

This U.S. leg of the 1000 Hands World Tour is scheduled to launch on July 24th at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY and will conclude on September 1st at The Canyon Montclair in Montclair, CA.

The new album is set to be released this fall and was almost 30 years in the making. Anderson had this to say about the trek, "I can't wait to be back on the road with this band.

"As we did with the first leg of the tour, we're going to do a lot of Yes music and some songs I haven't sung in a while, and we'll be doing new songs from 1000 Hands as well.

"Performing for fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't wait for them to hear the new music. Each date will be an incredible evening." See the dates below:

July 24 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios

July 26 Staten Island, NY St. George Theater

July 27 Patchogue, NY Patchougue Theatre

July 29 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier

August 2 Asbury Park, NJ Paramount Theatre

August 3 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

August 5 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

August 8 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

August 9 Detroit, MI Rockin' On The Riverfront

August 10 Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

August 13 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center

August 14 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

August 16 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theater

August 17 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

August 20 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

August 21 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center

August 23 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Resort

August 26 Folsom, CA Harris Center for the Arts

August 29 Pasadena, CA The Rose

August 30 Ojai, CA The Libby Bowl

September 1 Montclair, CA The Canyon Montclair





