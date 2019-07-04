News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

07-04-2019
Travis Barker

Blink-182's Travis Barker has teamed up with 03 Greedo for a new collaborative EP entitled "Meet The Drummers" and are streaming the first single from the effort called "Cellout".

The EP will be hitting digital retails this Friday, July 5th, and 03 Greedo explained the musical direction of the project, "A lot of people are gonna wonder if the EP is on some rock n roll or if it's taking me out my element, but it's kinda like Travis stepped into my world for this one.

It's gonna shock a lot of people when they hear it. It's just about putting more great music out into the world. This is just a preview of the music Travis and I are about to start working on coming soon. I want him to do more production on my next solo album, and I'm sure we'll do a full project together later on too."

He also had this to say about working with Travis, "I be strictly about business when I'm recording. I take that real serious. Recording with Travis was work just like any other time, with me going in on every song.

"Once we were done with the project and had a friendly relationship was when I really got to appreciate the moment [of working with someone I grew up a fan of]. It trips me out still when I talk to him while I'm locked up. He checks in on how I'm doing. It blew my mind when I put him on my visiting list to come see me." Stream the single here.


