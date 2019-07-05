Grayscale Release 'In Violet' Video

Grayscale have released a music video for their new track "In Violet". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Nella Vita," which is set to be released on September 6th.

Frontman Collin Walsh discussed the song with PopCrush and had this to say, "When I die, I want people to celebrate my life and enjoy each other's togetherness, rather than mourn my death in a miserable way.

"I've dealt with a lot of loss and long episodes of grief the past couple of years, and it made me realize how much it can wear on you. When I go, I want everyone you to celebrate, sing, laugh, and dress in violet.

"We've been keeping quiet for a while. Now it's time for you to hear our second release. You're going to dance, laugh, and cry all at the same time."





