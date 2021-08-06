Grayscale Stream New Song Babylon (Say It To My Face)

Grayscale have premiered a brand new song called "Babylon (Say It To My Face)". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Umbra," which will arrive on August 27th.
Lead vocalist Collin Walsh had this to say about the song, "'Babylon' was the last song we wrote for Umbra. It is a song that, to me, touches on the types of people who speak on things they shouldn't and give their uninformed opinions when nobody asked.
"Most often times those same people don't understand or have any experience regarding what they're saying; they also always are too afraid to say it in person, so they stick to saying it on the internet." Stream the song's lyric video below:
