Grayscale Release 'Diamond' Video

Grayscale have released a music video for their new song "Diamond." The band debuted the track during their recent livestream event that partially benefitted concert promotors hit hard by the pandemic.
Vocalist Collin Walsh had this to say, "'Diamond' is a song about feeling free and in control of your mind and your life. It's a song about feeling ecstasy, warmth, comfort, calmness, and confidence all at once.
"That carefree feeling is something I've been in search of all my life; when I feel it now and then, I try to hold onto it as long as I can. It's a song about that 'Damn, everything feels so good right now, I'm just going to ride this wave before it crashes again' feeling.
"Through struggle comes growth. I've had quite a lot of both the last few years. 'Diamond' is about conquering that feeling of hopelessness that comes through you, and just accepting that that's part of being human. It's all about enjoying the highs and taking the lows as they both inevitably come along." Watch the video below:
