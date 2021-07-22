.

Grayscale Share 'Dirty Bombs' Video And Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 07-22-2021

Album cover art

Grayscale have released a music video for their new single "Dirty Bombs". The song is the first taste of the band's forthcoming album, "Umbra", which will hit stores on August 27th.

Frontman Collin Walsh had this to say about the new single, "'Dirty Bombs' touches on the constant, excruciating need most people have to seek attention and gain approval from complete strangers.

"The verses discuss life lessons learned through experience - ranging from both playfully optimistic and beauty-seeking ('Try stomping puddles / Let yourself get soaked / If you don't see the sun / You'll never grow') to harshly realistic and dry ('Try harder drugs with friends when you get old / There's never push without some pull').

"'Dirty Bombs' stresses the importance of growing into yourself and who you truly are throughout life, rather than growing into what you want people to think of you." Watch the video below:

