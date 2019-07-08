.

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

07-08-2019
Phil Campbell

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has recruited some famous heavy rock and metal frontmen to make guest appearances on his forthcoming debut solo album.

Campbell has only revealed a little information about the upcoming record. It will be entitled "Old Lions Still Roar" and will feature Alice Cooper, Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Twisted Sister's Dee Snider.

Phil had this to say, "I'm really happy to release my first solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, worldwide. I'm also honored to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!"

Nuclear Blast Records expects to release the effort later this year and will be providing more details soon.


Related Stories


Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

More Phil Campbell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release-Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Hot In The City: International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

advertisement


Latest News
Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Carnifex Release Scott Ian Lewis Directed 'World War X' Video

Betraying The Martyrs Announce Fall Headline Tour

Mark Zavon Singled Out Week: Three Days Grace

Against The Grave Release 'Killing Us Slowly' Video

Memoriam Streaming 'Requiem For Mankind'

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.