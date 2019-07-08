Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has recruited some famous heavy rock and metal frontmen to make guest appearances on his forthcoming debut solo album.

Campbell has only revealed a little information about the upcoming record. It will be entitled "Old Lions Still Roar" and will feature Alice Cooper, Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Twisted Sister's Dee Snider.

Phil had this to say, "I'm really happy to release my first solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, worldwide. I'm also honored to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!"

Nuclear Blast Records expects to release the effort later this year and will be providing more details soon.





Related Stories

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

More Phil Campbell News

Share this article



