Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

07-10-2019
Slayer

Thrash metal legends Slayer have announced the details for the final leg of their farewell tour this fall, which will aptly be called The Final Campaign.

The trek will include support from Primus, Ministry and a special set from Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals who will be "performing a vulgar display of Pantera", according to the announcement.

The tour leg is set to kick off on November 2nd in Asheville, NC at the Explore Asheville Arena and will culminate with the band's final show ever at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) on November 30th. See the dates below:

November
2 - Explore Asheville Arena - Asheville, NC
3 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
5 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA
6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA
8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA
9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
11 - KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY
12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH
14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL
15 - Denny Sanford Center - Sioux Falls, SD
17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND
18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE
20 - Broadmore Arena - Colorado Springs, CO
22 - Rimrock Arena - Billings, MT
24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA
27 - MGM Arena - Las Vegas, NV
30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA


