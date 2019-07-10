Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

Thrash metal legends Slayer have announced the details for the final leg of their farewell tour this fall, which will aptly be called The Final Campaign.

The trek will include support from Primus, Ministry and a special set from Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals who will be "performing a vulgar display of Pantera", according to the announcement.

The tour leg is set to kick off on November 2nd in Asheville, NC at the Explore Asheville Arena and will culminate with the band's final show ever at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) on November 30th. See the dates below:

November

2 - Explore Asheville Arena - Asheville, NC

3 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

5 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - Rimrock Arena - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - MGM Arena - Las Vegas, NV

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA





Related Stories

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

More Slayer News

Share this article



