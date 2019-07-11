.

Chase Atlantic Release 'Heaven And Back' Video

07-11-2019
Chase Atlantic

Chase Atlantic have released a music video for their song "Heaven And Back." The track comes from their recently released album "Phases".

Mitchel Cave had this to say about the song, "Inspired by Black Mirror's 'San Junipero,' 'Heaven And Back' creates a juxtaposition and fusion of the dark underlying lyrics of a woman battling her heroin addiction with the energetic and electric melodies that embody the free-spirited nature of the '80s pop era"

He had this to say about the album, "Throughout our career so far, Chase Atlantic has always been represented as a 'go to' for unique and complex music with high sonic value. We've been able to fuse genres and aesthetics together to create a defined nocturnal bliss of our own, blending dreamy melodies with moody progressions." Watch the video here.


