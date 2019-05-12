Chase Atlantic Reveal New Sound With 'Her' Video Chase Atlantic have released a new music video for their track 'Her." The song is the first single from their forthcoming sophomore album "Phases," which will be hitting stores on June 28th. Frontman Mitchel Cave had the following to say about the upcoming record, "We made this album because we wanted to drastically pivot the angle in which pop culture is viewed and ultimately digested. "This album feels as though it is truly a work of astronomical measures. It's the first time we were able to honestly and openly hone into something so monumentally special and raw without compromising even an inch of our integrity as artists. "We've developed a completely new sound within a matter of months that has never been tapped into before. Chase Atlantic is now dwelling within a realm of its own; it's both scarily isolating and blissfully euphoric at the same time. Welcome to a whole new era." Watch the video here.

