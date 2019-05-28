Chase Atlantic Tackle Mental Health With 'Stuckinmybrain'

Chase Atlantic have released a brand new song called "Stuckinmybrain." The track is the second single they have revealed from their forthcoming album.

The band's sophomore effort will be entitled "Phases" and is set to hit stores on June 28th. Mitchel Cave had the following to say about the new single, "'Stuckinmybrain' is an undeniably raw confession on mental health, and how prevalent mental health issues are in modern day society.

"The song discusses the horrifying reality of barely being able to get out of your own bed and leave the house, let alone engage in a simple conversation.

"To be imprisoned by such a crippling disorder like that; it can make you feel as though you're literally stuck in your own brain." Watch the lyric video here.





