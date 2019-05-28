News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chase Atlantic Tackle Mental Health With 'Stuckinmybrain'

05-28-2019
Chase Atlantic

Chase Atlantic have released a brand new song called "Stuckinmybrain." The track is the second single they have revealed from their forthcoming album.

The band's sophomore effort will be entitled "Phases" and is set to hit stores on June 28th. Mitchel Cave had the following to say about the new single, "'Stuckinmybrain' is an undeniably raw confession on mental health, and how prevalent mental health issues are in modern day society.

"The song discusses the horrifying reality of barely being able to get out of your own bed and leave the house, let alone engage in a simple conversation.

"To be imprisoned by such a crippling disorder like that; it can make you feel as though you're literally stuck in your own brain." Watch the lyric video here.


Related Stories


Chase Atlantic Tackle Mental Health With 'Stuckinmybrain'

Chase Atlantic Reveal New Sound With 'Her' Video

More Chase Atlantic News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup- Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar- Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues- more

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy- Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album- Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery- David Lee Roth- more

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History- Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart- Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction- more

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig- Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery- Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup

Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar

Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues

Billy Joel Jams Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham

Rolling Stones Return Bitter Sweet Symphony Credits To Ashcroft

Classic Deep Purple Lineup Honored With Ivor Novello Award

Paul McCartney Announce Four Live Reissues

Chase Atlantic Tackle Mental Health With 'Stuckinmybrain'

The Night Flight Orchestra Go ABBA For New Album

iamthemorning Announce New Album 'The Bell'

The Rocket Summer Reveal Song From Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Rhymes ft. Summer Dennis' Storm

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.