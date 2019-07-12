Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years

(hennemusic) Neil Young delivered the title track to his 1974 album, "On The Beach", for the first time in 16 years during a July 9 show with The Promise of The Real in Antwerp, Belgium.

As Rolling Stone notes, the rare appearance of the song marks only the fourth time the Canadian rocker has ever performed it, after a full band version in 1974 and two solo gigs in 1999 and 2003.

Young's European tour has been packed with rarities like "Throw Your Hatred Down," "Piece of Crap," "Over and Over," "Danger Bird" and "Change Your Mind."

The summer series will wrap up this weekend with a pair of co-headlining dates with Bob Dylan at London's Hyde Park and Kilkenny, Ireland's Nowlan Park. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





