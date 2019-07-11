.

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar and AXS TV have released a preview of the next episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip featuring The Doors legend Robby Krieger and blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

In the episode, Sammy makes his wasy to Los Angeles for the America Salutes You: Guitar Legends II benefit concert to aid mental health and wellness of America's veterans and first-responders.

The preview clip shows Sammy, Krieger and Bonamassa rocking The Doors classic "Roadhouse Blues". In the interview segment Robbie discusses the politically charged music of the group. He told Hagar, "Jim used to say... to be a mirror of society. Don't try to preach what you think it should be, but just be a mirror."

Also despite Sammy's son being in a band with Bonamassa when they were teenagers, the former Van Halen frontman had never met the blues icon before their encounter included in the episode that will premiere this Sunday, July 14th at 8pm E on AXS TV. Until then, check out the preview clip here


