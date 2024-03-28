Sammy (Hagar) Super Sunday Coming To TV

(AXS TV) The Red Rocker, beloved music icon Sammy Hagar, will be celebrated by AXS TV with an all-day marathon, Sammy Super Sunday, packed with powerhouse performances, insightful sitdowns, unforgettable jam sessions, and more-airing Sunday, April 14, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Sammy Super Sunday is headlined by the concert film Sammy Hagar & The Wabos: Livin' It Up! at 9pE. The set captures Hagar at the top of his game, as he takes the stage to blaze through a career-spanning set of some of his biggest hits. Highlights include performances of solo staples "I Can't Drive 55," "Little White Lie," and "Heavy Metal;" Van Halen hits "Good Enough," "Summer Nights," and "Best Of Both Worlds," featuring Van Halen legend Michael Anthony; and many more.

The lineup also puts the spotlight on Sammy's jam session with Daryl Hall on Live From Daryl's House; star-studded episodes of the fan-favorite original series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, with Willie Nelson, Cheech & Chong, Charlie Daniels, Guy Fieri, Rick Springfield, Maynard James Keenan, and Robby Krieger, among others; and The Eddie Money Tribute Concert, featuring Sammy, James Hetfield, Joan Jett, Huey Lewis, and more; as well as candid conversations on The Big Interview With Dan Rather and Paul Shaffer Plus One; and a Sammy-centric edition of Rockstar Shuffle.

As part of this special event, AXS TV is giving fans the chance to see Sammy live in Las Vegas with the ultimate VIP prize package. One winner will take home two VIP tickets to the opening party for Sammy's Island, a sun-filled oasis with a vibrant blend of food, spirits, and live music, poolside at Palms Casino Resort on May 17, and two VIP tickets to meet Sammy in-person and see him perform with The Circle live on May 18 at The Pearl. The package also includes a three-night stay at the Palm Casino Resort, and $1,000 for travel. To enter, viewers can visit AXS TV's social media platforms from April 1 through April 15.

"Sammy Hagar is the quintessential rock icon, and a longtime favorite for our audience," said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. "From all-star jams and deeply personal discussions, to landmark performances, rockin' road trips, and so much more, the Sammy Super Sunday lineup cruises through some of The Red Rocker's most memorable moments on AXS TV. He continues to be a beloved fixture on our Network, and we are excited to raise a toast to him this spring!"

Related Stories

Red Voodoo Premiere 'Style' Video

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms

Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Look Back At Van Halen's 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge'

Sammy Hagar and More Featured In Runaway Radio Documentary

News > Sammy Hagar