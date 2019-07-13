Betraying The Martyrs Cancel Tour Following Van Accident and Fire

Betraying The Martyrs have been forced off the road after the trailer of their tour van caught fire in what they have called a "serious auto incident", which resulted in their equipment, personal belongings being destroyed.

The fire occurred in the early morning of this past Thursday (July 11th) following the band's show at 1720 in Los Angeles the previous evening. The band and crew members escaped the blaze safely, but the group have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help replace what was lost in the fire.

Frontman Aaron Matts said of the incident, "We're all shaken by what has happened this morning. We're well but very heartbroken that all we have worked hard to accumulate over the years, both in musical equipment, and personal belongings has been lost in a matter of minutes. I'm grateful that we have our health, each other, and were able to walk away with the clothes on our backs. We are extremely sorry to have missed another opportunity to play for those that were looking forward to see us. We'll bounce back and we'll see you soon. Thank you."

Guitarist Baptiste Vigier added "This is the most tragic event that has ever happened in our band's career, and in my entire life. Earlier this morning, I was awakened by our driver screaming and urging us all to get out of the vehicle. Although I'm incredibly thankful to still be alive and tell this story, I lost all my gear and personal belongings. We feel incredibly powerless and in shock."

The band had this to say about the crowdsourcing campaign (which you can find here), "If you've ever had the chance to catch BTM live, if you know the band or simply follow what we do, if you've shared the stage with us, if you've ever listened to or streamed our music, we're asking for your help. Any donation will be incredibly helpful to all of us and will go directly towards rebuilding our band, to help us get back home and ultimately to keep doing what we love, which is creating music and sharing it with our fans."





