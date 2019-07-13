KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons says that original drummer Peter Criss and founding guitarist Ace Frehley have both been invited to make guest appearance on their End of the Road farewell tour, but that is as far as they are willing to reunite with the former members.

Simmons spoke The Evening Standard recently and the topic of reuniting with Ace and Peter came up. He told the paper, "They were as important as any one of us in the early days of the band and they've both been invited to come on stage at some point in the tour. But we couldn't do the whole thing with them. They're completely undependable."

Gene then expressed how happy he is with the current members Eric Singer (drums) and Tommy Thayer (guitar), "Eric's played with everybody: Brian May, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, you name it. He and Tommy have a love of labor.

"They show up on time, do the work and are thrilled to meet the fans. Other members, without naming names, have been miserable."





