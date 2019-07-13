.

Ten Foot Pole Release 'Everything Dies' Video

07-13-2019
Ten Foot Pole

Ten Foot Pole have released a music video for their new track "Everything Dies". The song comes from their recently released album "Escalating Quickly."

The new album was produced by Ryan Greene (NOFX, Lagwagon, and No Use for a Name) and his goal for the record was to create "The Bohemian Rhapsody of 90's punk".

For the "Everything Dies" music video, the band recruited David Hamel of POPR Media to create the clip, which includes footage from the recent Red Bridge Fest in Pont-Rouge, QC. Watch it here.


