The Get Up Kids Release 'Salina' Video

07-15-2019
The Get Up Kids

The Get Up Kids have released a music video for their song "Salina". The track comes from the group's first new studio album in eight years, "Problems."

Shawn Brackbill directed video and had this to say, "We had initially been interested in this location for 'The Problem Is Me' video but had some trouble getting access.

"The day before we shot that video, I was able to book the Lawrence Kansas Train Station, a mid century depot, for later that week. I gave a listen to 'Salina' that night and the train depot made even more sense with that track. We shot around 25 rolls of Super 8 film for two videos over two days."

Watch the video here and see the dates for the band's recently launched U.S. summer tour below:

The Get Up Kids 2019 Tour Dates:
07/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
07/11 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
07/12 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
07/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl $
07/14 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive
07/16 - Miami, FL - The Ground
07/17 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
07/19 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
07/20 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
07/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
07/23 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
07/24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
07/25 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom $
07/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
07/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
07/29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
07/30 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
09/12 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow
09/13 - 09/15 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
10/04 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar
10/05 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside
10/06 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel
10/08 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo O-West
10/09 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo O-West [SOLD OUT]
10/10 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
10/12 - Honolulu, HI - Republik


