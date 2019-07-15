The Get Up Kids Release 'Salina' Video

The Get Up Kids have released a music video for their song "Salina". The track comes from the group's first new studio album in eight years, "Problems."

Shawn Brackbill directed video and had this to say, "We had initially been interested in this location for 'The Problem Is Me' video but had some trouble getting access.

"The day before we shot that video, I was able to book the Lawrence Kansas Train Station, a mid century depot, for later that week. I gave a listen to 'Salina' that night and the train depot made even more sense with that track. We shot around 25 rolls of Super 8 film for two videos over two days."

Watch the video here and see the dates for the band's recently launched U.S. summer tour below:

The Get Up Kids 2019 Tour Dates:

07/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

07/11 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

07/12 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

07/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl $

07/14 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

07/16 - Miami, FL - The Ground

07/17 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

07/19 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

07/20 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

07/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

07/23 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

07/24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

07/25 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom $

07/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

07/29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

07/30 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

09/12 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow

09/13 - 09/15 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

10/04 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

10/05 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

10/06 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel

10/08 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo O-West

10/09 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo O-West [SOLD OUT]

10/10 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

10/12 - Honolulu, HI - Republik





