.

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

07-16-2019
Travis Barker

Blink-182's Travis Barker has put his own spin on Lil Peep and XXXTENTACION's hit track "Falling Down", with a brand new remix and video that was just released.

Barker had this to say, "XXX and Peep were two of my favorite artists. Both changed music in their own way. Having the opportunity to put my spin on 'Falling Down' was truly an honor.

"From the first time I heard the song I loved it. The true challenge was how could I manage to make it better...I'm really proud of what came out of that." Watch the Ramez Silyan directed video here.


