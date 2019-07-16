Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Blink-182's Travis Barker has put his own spin on Lil Peep and XXXTENTACION's hit track "Falling Down", with a brand new remix and video that was just released.

Barker had this to say, "XXX and Peep were two of my favorite artists. Both changed music in their own way. Having the opportunity to put my spin on 'Falling Down' was truly an honor.

"From the first time I heard the song I loved it. The true challenge was how could I manage to make it better...I'm really proud of what came out of that." Watch the Ramez Silyan directed video here.





Related Stories

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Blink 182 Star Says Face Tattoos Are Off Limits For Teen Son

Blink-182's Travis Barker Teams With Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland

Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon

Blink-182's Travis Barker Focus Of Last 'Home Is Such A Lonely Place' Video

Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination

More Travis Barker News

Share this article



