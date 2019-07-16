.

Wolves At The Gate Stream New Song 'Conterfeit'

07-16-2019
Wolves At The Gate

Wolves At The Gate have released a stream of their brand new single "Counterfeit". The song comes from the group's new album "Eclipse", which will be hitting stores on July 26th.

vocalist/guitarist Stephen Cobucci had this to say about the new track, "This is a fight song; a song of rebellion. Countless lies and deceptions are thrown at us every day from the news media, politicians, people who abuse religion, social media, and even our own minds."

He continued, "I wanted to write a simple song that could be one of rebellion to be sung whenever we hear these lies." Check out the new song here.


Wolves At The Gate Stream New Song 'Conterfeit'

