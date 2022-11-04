Wolves At The Gate Share 'Cold Dark Night' From Christmas EP

Cover art Cover art

Wolves At The Gate are changing things up with a brand new Christmas EP, entitled "Lowborn", and have shared a visualizer video for the song "Dark Cold Night".

The EP is set to hit stores on November 18th and will feature two new songs, along with three previously released tracks. The band had this to say, "We've always liked the challenge of writing 'Christmas' songs that break the norm of what we have come to expect in a song inspired by the holiday.

"There are so many more emotions and sounds that can communicate the heart of what gets lost in the commercialization of what is actually a historic celebration.

"With 'Dark Cold Night,' we enjoyed exploring how the world would perceive the declaration that a messiah would come even though there had been prophetic silence for hundreds of years.

"Putting ourselves in that perspective gave us a springboard to create a song that we feel is emotive and unique within the Christmas narrative of promise and redemption." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Wolves At The Gate Share 'Lights & Fire' Video

Wolves At The Gate Stream New Song 'Conterfeit'

Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter

News > Wolves At The Gate