Slayer Add New Show After Selling Out Final Concert

Slayer sold out tickets to what will be their very last show on November 30th at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca, so the band have added a second hometown concert at the venue on the 29th.

The two shows will wrap up what the band has dubbed The Final Campaign, the sevens and last leg of their world farewell tour which will feature support from Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of Pantera.

The tour leg is scheduled to kick off on November 2nd at the Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC and will be wrapping up with the second Forum show on the 30th.

Slayer will also be making some music festival appearances in Canada later this month, followed by various dates in Germany, South America (including Rock In Rio), and this year's Riot Fest in Chicago, as well as the Exit 11 Festival in Tennessee in October. See all of the dates below:



JULY

26 Chaos AB Festival, Edmonton, AB

28 Heavy Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal QC



AUGUST

2 Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

3 Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany



SEPTEMBER

13 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

27 Coliseo General Ruminahui, Quito, Ecuador

29 Estadio Luna Park,Buenos Aires, Argentina



OCTOBER

4 Rock In Rio, Rio De Janiero, Brazil

6 Gets Louder Festival, Santiago, Chile

11 Exit 11 Festival, Great Stage Park, Manchester, TN



NOVEMBER

2 Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC

3 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

5 Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA

6 Giant Center, Hershey, PA

8 Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA

9 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

11 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

12 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

14 TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL

15 Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

17 Fargodome, Fargo, ND

18 CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

20 Broadmore World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

22 First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings, MT

24 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

26 Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

27 Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

29 Forum, Inglewood, CA - ADDED SHOW

30 Forum, Inglewood, CA





Related Stories

Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

More Slayer News

Share this article



