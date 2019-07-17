Slayer Add New Show After Selling Out Final Concert
Slayer sold out tickets to what will be their very last show on November 30th at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca, so the band have added a second hometown concert at the venue on the 29th.
The two shows will wrap up what the band has dubbed The Final Campaign, the sevens and last leg of their world farewell tour which will feature support from Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of Pantera.
The tour leg is scheduled to kick off on November 2nd at the Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC and will be wrapping up with the second Forum show on the 30th.
Slayer will also be making some music festival appearances in Canada later this month, followed by various dates in Germany, South America (including Rock In Rio), and this year's Riot Fest in Chicago, as well as the Exit 11 Festival in Tennessee in October. See all of the dates below:
JULY
26 Chaos AB Festival, Edmonton, AB
28 Heavy Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal QC
AUGUST
2 Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany
3 Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany
SEPTEMBER
13 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL
27 Coliseo General Ruminahui, Quito, Ecuador
29 Estadio Luna Park,Buenos Aires, Argentina
OCTOBER
4 Rock In Rio, Rio De Janiero, Brazil
6 Gets Louder Festival, Santiago, Chile
11 Exit 11 Festival, Great Stage Park, Manchester, TN
NOVEMBER
2 Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC
3 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
5 Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA
6 Giant Center, Hershey, PA
8 Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA
9 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
11 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
12 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
14 TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL
15 Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD
17 Fargodome, Fargo, ND
18 CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
20 Broadmore World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO
22 First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings, MT
24 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
26 Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
27 Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV
29 Forum, Inglewood, CA - ADDED SHOW
30 Forum, Inglewood, CA
Slayer Add New Show After Selling Out Final Concert
Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour
Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans
Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires
Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary
Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy
Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour
Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer
Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent
Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour