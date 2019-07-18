.

Night Riots Release 'Loyal To The Game' Video

07-18-2019
Night Riots

Alt rockers Night Riots have released a music video for their latest single 'Loyal To The Game'. The song comes from their forthcoming album, 'New State Of Mind', which comes out on July 26th.

The band had this to say about the new track, "At its core Loyal to the Game is a sexy, summer, love song. About meeting someone so unique and themselves that you can't help but dive into the deep end, even if it all only lasts for a moment.

They then added this about the video, "To keep with the sexiness vibe we filmed the visual at a nude beach...so as you'd expect, we are just off camera fully nude." Watch the video here


