Opeth Streaming New Song 'Heart In Hand'

Opeth are streaming a new track called "Heart In Hand". The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "In Cauda Venenum", which is set to be released on September 27th.

Mikael Akerfeldt had this to say about the new track,: "'Hjartat Vet Vad Handen Gor' or 'Heart In Hand' as it's called in English is one of the first couple of songs I wrote for 'In Cauda Venenum'. I immediately knew that it would probably be favored by 'the powers that be' when talks of future singles for the record would commence. And I was right.

"I generally leave it up to the labels or managements to pick the so-called singles. I'm indifferent as I put an equal amount of dedication into all songs, so it doesn't matter all that much to me.

"I guess it's one of the more straightforward songs on the album. A rather rocking little thing. It's got one of the 'happy mistakes' in it too. Mendez's bass broke down in the middle of recording. At the time he played an old Hofner Beatles-esque bass guitar that started humming real bad, but it sounded so good we immediately decided to keep it in there.

"I'd be putting myself down if I said that noise is the best part of the song, but it's up there. I like when stuff happens out of your control, and it actually adds to the piece.

"This is the first full taster of the new Opeth album, and of course I hope you like it. All the songs on the new album are different from each other and therefore equally representable in my view. Enjoy!" Listen to the song here.





Related Stories

Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup

Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

Opeth Release Sorceress Video From New Red Rocks Package

Opeth Making Progress On Next Studio Album

Opeth Release Music Video For 'Era'

More Opeth News

Share this article



