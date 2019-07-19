.

Alice In Chains Share 'Black Antenna' Finale

07-19-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming the finale of their online science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "All I Am", the footage marks the tenth episode of the band's film project which stars Paul Sloan as Alpha and Viktoriya Dov as Beta.

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the series also features Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines and Daniel Louis Rivas.

Each episode in the limited-run project is set to a different song from the Seattle band's latest album, "Rainier Fog." Watch the latest episode, and grab links to any previous you may have missed, here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


