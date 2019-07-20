.

Soundgarden Release Live 'Black Hole Sun' Video

07-20-2019
Soundgarden

(hennemusic) Soundgarden are streaming a performance of their 1994 smash, "Black Hole Sun", as the latest preview to their forthcoming release, "Live From The Artists Den."

The third single from the Seattle outfit's fourth record, "Superunknown", earned Top 10 status in several countries while the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Due July 26, the live package captures Soundgarden's appearance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on the final night of a US tour in support of 2012's "King Animal", as filmed for the long-running concert series.

"This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night," says Vicky Cornell on behalf of the Chris Cornell Estate. "The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something we are proud to share with them"

"Black Hole Sun" follows previously-premiered footage of "Blind Dogs" and "New Damage" from the Artists Den set, which will be available in multiple formats, including a Super Deluxe 4LP/2CD/Blu-Ray, limited-edition 4LP, 4LP, 2-CD or Blu-Ray packages. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


