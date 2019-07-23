Alice In Chains' William DuVall Streams First Song From Solo Album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall is streaming a video for "'Til The Light Guides Me Home", the lead track from his forthcoming debut solo album, "One Alone."

The rocker has appeared on the Seattle band's last three releases, including 2009's "Black Gives Way To Blue", 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" and 2018's "Rainier Fog." Due October 4, the project delivers 11 acoustic tunes in a set that is billed as "part late-night confessional, part living room concert."

"After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains," says DuVall, "as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones.

"This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





