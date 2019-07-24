Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Arena Tour
Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline arena tour this fall that will feature support from Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods.
The tour will be kicking off with a hometown two-night stand at The Joint in Las Vegas on November 1st and 2nd and will run until December 15th where they will be wrapping it up in Des Moines IA at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "People always say 'Rock will never die,' but for that to be actually true it's important to have successful breakout bands that create a healthy scene.
"A scene that can sustain everything from arena headliners to the experimental and the underground. We always understood this so we have been actively curating and giving a platform to bands we think are great and have a chance to make it to the next level - so we took out Nothing More who got two number one hits and got nominated for multiple Grammys, then From Ashes To New who ended up landing several Top 10 singles.
Next we introduced Bad Wolves who are now doing amazing and have three, #1 hit singles. On this upcoming tour we are bringing Fire From The Gods who we think will be another important band for the future of this genre.
"As for Five Finger Death Punch the band is better than ever, firing on all cylinders so we are really looking forward to this tour and our next chapter." See the dates below:
Nov 1 Las Vegas NV The Joint @ Hard Rock
Nov 2 Las Vegas NV The Joint @ Hard Rock
Nov 5 Tucson AZ Tucson Arena
Nov 7 El Paso TX Don Haskins Arena
Nov 9 Corpus Christi TX American Bank Center
Nov 10 Beaumont TX Ford Park Center
Nov 12 Baton Rouge LA Raising Cane's River Center Arena
Nov 13 Huntsville AL Von Braun Center Arena
Nov 15 Pensacola FL Pensacola Bay Center
Nov 16 Ft. Meyer FL Hertz Arena
Nov 18 Jacksonville FL Vystar Veterans Arena
Nov 20 Columbia SC Colonial Life Arena
Nov 22 Greensboro NC Greensboro Coliseum Arena
Nov 23 Chattanooga TN McKenzie Arena
Nov 26 Columbus OH Nationwide Arena
Nov 27 Youngstown OH Covelli Centre
Nov 29 Knoxville TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov 30 Charleston SC North Charleston Coliseum
Dec 2 Norfolk VA Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center
Dec 3 Allentown PA PPL Center
Dec 5 Toledo OH The Huntington Arena
Dec 6 Lexington KY Rupp Arena
Dec 8 Peoria IL Peoria Civic Center
Dec 9 Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Dec 11 Madison WI Alliant Energy Center
Dec 12 Duluth MN Amsoil Arena
Dec 14 Omaha NE CHI Health Center
Dec 15 Des Moines IA Wells Fargo Arena
