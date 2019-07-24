Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are streaming audio from a 2011 performance at the iTunes Festival in London, UK as the latest release in their newly-launched archival concert series.

The EP "00111125" presents six tracks from the band's show at The Roundhouse while on the road at the time in support of their seventh album, "Wasting Light."

The package delivers four tunes from the record - "White Limo", "Arlandria", "Walk" and "These Days" - alongside the Foos' 2007 single, "The Pretender", and the finale of their 1997 classic, "Everlong", from the 27-song show.

"Dance like it's 2011," posted the band via social media. Foo Fighters recently launched their archival series with the EP "00950025", which included material from a 1995 appearance at the UK's Reading Festival and a 2000 show in Melbourne, Australia. Listen to the new EP here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





