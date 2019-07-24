.

Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

07-24-2019
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are streaming audio from a 2011 performance at the iTunes Festival in London, UK as the latest release in their newly-launched archival concert series.

The EP "00111125" presents six tracks from the band's show at The Roundhouse while on the road at the time in support of their seventh album, "Wasting Light."

The package delivers four tunes from the record - "White Limo", "Arlandria", "Walk" and "These Days" - alongside the Foos' 2007 single, "The Pretender", and the finale of their 1997 classic, "Everlong", from the 27-song show.

"Dance like it's 2011," posted the band via social media. Foo Fighters recently launched their archival series with the EP "00950025", which included material from a 1995 appearance at the UK's Reading Festival and a 2000 show in Melbourne, Australia. Listen to the new EP here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer

Foo Fighters Star Shares Song From New Solo Album

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed

Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Make Deal For Biopic- Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP- Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Arena Tour- Def Leppard- Mick Jagger- more


Reviews
Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Make Deal For Biopic

Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Arena Tour

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced

The All-American Rejects Release 'Send Her To Heaven' Video

Kip Moore Announces Drive Bar Tour Dates

Bad Company Swan Song Years Box Set Announced



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.