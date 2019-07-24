Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced

(hennemusic) "The Burnt Orange Heresy", a new film starring Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, and Donald Sutherland, will close the 76th Venice International Film Festival this fall.

Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi, the heist thriller - based on the 1971 book of same name by Charles Willeford - sees art critic James Figueras (Bang) and Berenice Hollis (Debicki) arrive at the Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Cassidy (Jagger).

Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney (Sutherland), the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist's studio, whatever the cost.

According to the synopsis, "as the couple spend time with the legendary Debney, they start to realize that nothing about the artist nor their mission is what it seems. But James is a man of deep, lurking ambition and he will do anything, from arson and burglary to murder, in order to further his career..."

The world premiere of "The Burnt Orange Heresy" will be screened on Saturday, September 7 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema at the Lido di Venezia.

According to Yahoo News, "The Burnt Orange Heresy" was filmed before Jagger underwent heart surgery in April; his last big screen role was an uncredited appearance in the 2008 heist thriller The Bank Job. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





