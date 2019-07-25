.

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounders

07-25-2019
Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's cancer diagnosis came as a surprise to band co-founder David Ellefson, who says that there were no apparent symptoms that caused any concern.

Mustaine revealed the throat cancer news to fans last month and during a SiriusXM appearance, Ellefson was asked is he knew of any health issues before the diagnosis and he replied, "No. Not at all. In fact, that's why it was very surprising, even to him. One thing he said, 'Hey, you should go checked too.'

"I don't know how they discovered it… I was in Europe doing stuff [earlier in the year when Mustaine was taking part in the 'Experience Hendrix' [tour]. But, obviously, we were communicating; we were working on writing a record; we were sending files back and forth and stuff. For me, and for the [rest of] the band, it really came to light while we were down [in Nashville] working on the record.

"And once [Mustaine] got a treatment plan in place, that's when the decision was made, 'Clear the decks.' And, really, that wiped the entire fall off the entire calendar — except the [band's upcoming Megacruise]."


Related Stories


Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounders

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer

Megadeth Optimistic About Dave Mustaine's Cancer Treatment

Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer

Megadeth Star Tributes Late Angra Frontman Andre Matos

Megadeth Announce Special Youthanasia Anniversary Concert

Megadeth Expanding More Albums For Reissues

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Megadeth Star Reveals Timeline For New Album

More Megadeth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs- Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounders

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour

Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video

Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.