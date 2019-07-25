Singled Out: Unveil The Strength's Hell's Never Over

Unveil The Strength (featuring former members of Five Finger Death Punch, Sacred Mother Tongue, Invidia, Flatline, Devolved, and Stratovarius) released their "Hell's Never Over" video and to celebrate we asked Mark Wolfe to tell us about the song and video. Here is the story:

"Hells Never Over" is a song written about the different aspects of a psychological battle within yourself. There are phrases in the song like 'where were you?,' Which is said 4 times in the verses; it represents who was there when I was alone in the dark. There was a year or two of my life that I really don't remember that well because I was so lost (battling PTSD and a TBI). 'Where were you?' also represents the feeling of loneliness, when you feel so toxic that your only defense is to compartmentalize and isolate to protect your friends and family. Also in the verses is the word stronger, which represents that, no matter what was thrown at me, I kept fighting, and that's when you hear 'I'll fight until my lungs collapse.'

During the video you see an interrogation and that represents the never ending battle with yourself. At the end of the video you see the unveiling of the mask of all of the members, which represents that it could be anyone and it's all of us. The last person being myself represents the fact that we are our own worst enemies. The beautiful girl represents temptation to ease the pain of suffering and the torture what we do to ourselves. The hardest thing I have ever accomplished in my life after going to war, being shot at, being blown up, being homeless, and battling a TBI, is learning to love and accept myself in all of my failures. ''Hells Never Over represent the mantra of making the uncomfortable comfortable.

For the video we partnered up with a non profit called Heart Support because they provide metal music fans and bands mental health support. They are walking the walk. With mental health in today's society you can talk about it or do something. Unveil The Strength is doing something. If I can help prevent one person from suffering what I've gone through, then it's worth it. Cheers and be good to yourself

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





