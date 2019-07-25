.

Singled Out: Unveil The Strength's Hell's Never Over

07-25-2019
Unveil The Strength

Unveil The Strength (featuring former members of Five Finger Death Punch, Sacred Mother Tongue, Invidia, Flatline, Devolved, and Stratovarius) released their "Hell's Never Over" video and to celebrate we asked Mark Wolfe to tell us about the song and video. Here is the story:

"Hells Never Over" is a song written about the different aspects of a psychological battle within yourself. There are phrases in the song like 'where were you?,' Which is said 4 times in the verses; it represents who was there when I was alone in the dark. There was a year or two of my life that I really don't remember that well because I was so lost (battling PTSD and a TBI). 'Where were you?' also represents the feeling of loneliness, when you feel so toxic that your only defense is to compartmentalize and isolate to protect your friends and family. Also in the verses is the word stronger, which represents that, no matter what was thrown at me, I kept fighting, and that's when you hear 'I'll fight until my lungs collapse.'

During the video you see an interrogation and that represents the never ending battle with yourself. At the end of the video you see the unveiling of the mask of all of the members, which represents that it could be anyone and it's all of us. The last person being myself represents the fact that we are our own worst enemies. The beautiful girl represents temptation to ease the pain of suffering and the torture what we do to ourselves. The hardest thing I have ever accomplished in my life after going to war, being shot at, being blown up, being homeless, and battling a TBI, is learning to love and accept myself in all of my failures. ''Hells Never Over represent the mantra of making the uncomfortable comfortable.

For the video we partnered up with a non profit called Heart Support because they provide metal music fans and bands mental health support. They are walking the walk. With mental health in today's society you can talk about it or do something. Unveil The Strength is doing something. If I can help prevent one person from suffering what I've gone through, then it's worth it. Cheers and be good to yourself

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Unveil The Strength's Hell's Never Over

More Unveil The Strength News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs- Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounders

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour

Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video

Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.