.

Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

07-26-2019
Blink-182

Blink-182 have announced their new studio album, which will be entitled "Nine" and will hit stores on September 20th. The band also revealed another track from the effort.

The latest track from the album is called "Darkside" and can be streamed here. It follows the previously released tracks "Happy Days," "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth."

The album will feature the following tracks: 1) The First Time 2) Happy Days 3) Heaven 4) Darkside 6) Blame It On My Youth 7) Generational Divide 8) Run Away 9) Black Rain 10) I Really Wish I Hated You 11) Pin the Grenade 12) No Heart To Speak Of 13) Ransom 14) On Some Emo Sh*t 15) Hungover You 16) Remember To Forget Me.


Related Stories


Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

More Blink-182 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song- David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show- Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project- more


Reviews
Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show

Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project

Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Iron Maiden Not Losing Sleep Over Rock Hall Snubbing

Queen and Adam Lambert Joined By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol Band From Texas Documentary

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.