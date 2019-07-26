Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

Blink-182 have announced their new studio album, which will be entitled "Nine" and will hit stores on September 20th. The band also revealed another track from the effort.

The latest track from the album is called "Darkside" and can be streamed here. It follows the previously released tracks "Happy Days," "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth."

The album will feature the following tracks: 1) The First Time 2) Happy Days 3) Heaven 4) Darkside 6) Blame It On My Youth 7) Generational Divide 8) Run Away 9) Black Rain 10) I Really Wish I Hated You 11) Pin the Grenade 12) No Heart To Speak Of 13) Ransom 14) On Some Emo Sh*t 15) Hungover You 16) Remember To Forget Me.





