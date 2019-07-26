.

David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show

07-26-2019
Disturbed

Disturbed had to pull out of a concert earlier this week after a doctor advised frontman David Draiman not to perform to prevent doing further damage due to a "vocal issue".

The band was scheduled to perform at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan on Wednesday (July 24th) but had to cancel the performance earlier in the day to Drainman's vocal health.

The shared with fans, "Disturbed Ones - We regret to inform our fans that we will have to cancel tonight's show, Wednesday July 24 at Brandt Centre in Regina due to a vocal issue.

"At the recommendation of a doctor, David has been advised to rest and limit his vocal usage today to avoid any further damage." The also had these details about refunds, "Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically. Ticket holders that bought in person are eligible for a refund at their point of purchase."

The band's next concert is scheduled for this Sunday, July 28th, in Billings, Montana at the Rimrock Auto Arena.


