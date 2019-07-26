Queen and Adam Lambert Joined By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert were joined by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for "Fat Bottomed Girls" during their July 23 show in Dallas, TX, and the band are streaming official video of the performance from the concert.

"Aaaah!," tweeted guitarist Brian May about the special performance. "Giving it all last night with the glorious Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Bless ya every one."

The stop at the city's American Airlines Center fell during the second week of the band's summer Rhapsody tour of North America, which was inspired by the success of the UK band's 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





