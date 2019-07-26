.

Queen and Adam Lambert Joined By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

07-26-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert were joined by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for "Fat Bottomed Girls" during their July 23 show in Dallas, TX, and the band are streaming official video of the performance from the concert.

"Aaaah!," tweeted guitarist Brian May about the special performance. "Giving it all last night with the glorious Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Bless ya every one."

The stop at the city's American Airlines Center fell during the second week of the band's summer Rhapsody tour of North America, which was inspired by the success of the UK band's 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen and Adam Lambert Joined By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Queen Star Says Freddie Would Approve Of Adam Lambert

Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online

Queen Tops Mid-Year US Rock Charts

Singled Out: Diana Rein's Queen of My Castle

Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen

Adam Lambert Duets On Bohemian Rhapsody On American Idol Finale

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song- David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show- Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project- more


Reviews
Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show

Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project

Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Iron Maiden Not Losing Sleep Over Rock Hall Snubbing

Queen and Adam Lambert Joined By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol Band From Texas Documentary

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.