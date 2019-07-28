Rush's Geddy Lee Doesn't Rule Out Playing Without Neil Peart

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says that it is "hard to say" if he and his bandmate Alex Lifeson would consider playing together again with another drummer taking the place of Neil Peart.

The acclaimed drummer retired from performing due to chronic tendonitis and shoulder problems following the legendary band's R40 tour which celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Geddy was asked by WRIFabout the possibility of he and guitarist Lifeson, who himself suffers from psoriatic arthritis, would consider playing with another drummer and he said, "That's really hard to say."

Lee was asked if he misses the stage and he said, "I certainly miss playing with my bandmates. I was a really fortunate human being that I had such great friends who were also really cool bandmates, and I was able to play with them for, like, 42 years onstage. That was something that was very hard to replace.

"I have very fond memories of that, and every once in a while, I wish I was onstage joking with those guys. I talk to them all the time. We're still very, very close."

Geddy is busy promoting his The Big Beautiful Book Of Bass and was also asked about his future musical plans. He responded, "That's a good question, and one that I ask myself from time to time. It's been a couple of years making this book, and I'm really happy with the results and really happy that people have responded so positively to it.

"I'm going to have some fun traveling around the world and meeting RUSH fans and talking to young bass players for a while, and then I guess I'll get home and figure out what the next step is."





