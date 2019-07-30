.

Journey Extend Their Las Vegas Residency

07-30-2019
(hennemusic) Journey have added a series of year-end shows to their 2019 Las Vegas residency, which will include a very rare New Year's Eve performance from the legendary band.

"Due to demand, 4 new dates have been added to Journey's residency at Caesars Colosseum Dec 28, 29, 30 & 31!," says the band. "New shows go on sale this Friday at 10am PT and October shows are on sale now!"

"We don't usually play a New Year's Eve show" keyboardist Jonathan Cain tells Billboard. "How quick the [other] shows sold sealed the idea and this year it made sense for all of us."

"I always tell people, there's a heart in Vegas you haven't seen yet," adds the rocker about the band's support in the city. "You don't have to look too far to find it. Back in the day nobody wanted to play Vegas - and now it has become the place to play." Watch the promo video for the new dates here.

