Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Announce Tour

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel have announced that they will be heading to Europe together early next year for The Bay Strikes Back 2020 tour.

They will be launching the outing on February 6th at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark and wrapping up the tour on March 11th in Hannover, Germany at Capitol.

The trek will kick off on February 6 in Copenhagen, Denmark and will hit 25 cities before concluding on March 11 in Hannover, Germany.

Testament's Chuck Billy had this to say, "It's finally happening!!!! All of us have spoken over the years of how killer it would be to tour together and bring Bay Area thrash metal across the world and we are starting in Europe.

"I'm sure I can speak for all three bands in saying that we are proud of where we all came from and we are still delivering some of the best thrash metal we can to the fans. Be ready for 'The Bay Strikes Back' tour 2020."

Exodus's Gary Holt shared his excitement, "I am fired up to FINALLY return to Europe with Exodus! Along with our Bay Area friends Testament and Death Angel! An epic tour for the ages! Looking forward to crushing everyone Bay Area style! See you there!!! I cannot wait!"

DEATH ANGEL's Rob Cavestany added, "We couldn't be more excited to announce our upcoming tour with Testament and Exodus! Bay Area thrash attack IN full force! All three bands have been close friends for decades and our mutual respect is of the highest level.

"That said, we will surely push each other to go beyond expectations each and every night. This is a first - the three of us have never toured together in the same package... it's about time! See you in the pit!" See the dates below:

Feb. 06 - DK Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Feb. 07 - SE Stockholm, Arenan Fryshuset

Feb. 10 - FI Helsinki, The Circus

Feb. 11 - FI Tampere, Pakkahuone

Feb. 13 - DE Hamburg, Docks

Feb. 14 - DE Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle

Feb. 15 - DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

Feb. 16 - NL Utrecht, Tivoli

Feb. 18 - DE Berlin, Huxleys

Feb. 19 - PL Wroclaw, Orbita Hall

Feb. 20 - AT Vienna, Arena

Feb. 21 - DE Munich, Backstage

Feb. 22 - DE Filderstadt, Filharmonie

Feb. 25 - IT Milano, Live Club

Feb. 27 - ES Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Feb. 28 - ES Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

Feb. 29 - FR Toulouse, Bikini

Mar. 01 - FR Paris, Elysee Montmartre

Mar. 03 - UK Bristol, O2 Academy

Mar. 04 - IE Dublin, National Stadium

Mar. 06 - UK London, Forum

Mar. 07 - UK Manchester, Academy

Mar. 08 - UK Glasgow, Barrowland

Mar. 10 - BE Brussels, AB

Mar. 11 - DE Hannover, Capitol





Related Stories

Testament Offshoot Dragonlord Launch Video Series For New Album

Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

More Testament News

Share this article



