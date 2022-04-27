Testament, Exodus, Death Angel's Bay Strikes Back Tour Extended

Tour poster

Testament have announced that they will once again be teaming up with Exodus and special guest Death Angel for the second leg of the Bay Strikes Back Tour this fall as they also celebrate the return of legendary drummer Dave Lombardo to the band.

Chuck Billy had this to say about the reunion," I'll state the obvious, We are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo. Dave added immense power when he joined the band for The Gathering (release), and we are ecstatic to see what new flavor he will bring back to Testament."



Dave Lombardo shared, "This is a long-awaited reunion that was bound to happen. Once upon a time, we created a thrash masterpiece. I have no doubt that our musical chemistry will pick up exactly where we left off. I love the Testament family and am very excited to be joining them once again. Pure brutality awaits."



Eric Peterson added, "Having Dave Lombardo join us again feels like we are picking up where unfinished business had left off. There is a silver lining to every cloud and working again with Dave calls for us to celebrate with our horns held high!"

The new North American tour leg will be kicking off on September 9th in Phoenix, AZ at Van Buren and will wrap up on October 15th in San Jose, CA at the San Jose Civic.

Billy said of the tour, "We've all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold out shows for die hard metal fans across the US and we wanna keep the party rolling!"

Peterson had this to say, "We're so excited to do a second leg of Bay Strikes Back Tour into Canada- Its been a ling time coming and now things are starting to gel with Dave. We will be adding some newer songs and some older ones too into the set METAL!"



Exodus Gary Holt also shared his excitement, "This tour has been so raging, so crushing, what do we do to follow it up? We do it again! Exodus will be joining Testament and Death Angel for another round of The Bay Strikes Back Tour in the US! Hitting some major markets and also Canada! More Brutality on tap for all, come join the violence!"



Death Angel's Mark Osegueda added, "I can't begin to tell all of you how excited Death Angel is that this AMAZING tour has been extended with a second leg of North American dates! Night after night all three bands see how amazing the crowd reactions have been and we as band members are also so appreciative that we're back doing what we love doing most of all! Playing music and exchanging energy with the most passionate fans of all! Thrash Metal Fans! The Bay Strike Back Tour is extending it's endless reach! See you on the road!!"





Bay Strikes Back Tour Dates

Friday, 9/9/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Van BurenSaturday, 9/10/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine TheaterMonday, 9/12/2022 - Wichita, KS -CotillionTuesday, 9/13/2022 - Kansas City, MO - TrumanThursday, 9/15/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The PageantFriday, 9/16/2022 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn BowlSunday, 9/18/2022 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus LiveMonday, 9/19/2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - RevolutionWednesday, 9/21/2022 - Asheville, NC - Orange PeelThursday, 9/22/2022 - Silver Spring, MD - FillmoreFriday, 9/23/2022 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman TheaterMonday, 9/26/2022 - Hartford, CT - Webster TheaterTuesday, 9/27/2022 - Albany, NY - Empire LiveWednesday, 9/28/2022 - Portland, ME - State TheatreFriday, 9/30/2022 - Montreal, QC - MtelusSaturday, 10/1/2022 - London, ON - London Music HallMonday, 10/3/2022 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere'sTuesday, 10/4/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The RaveThursday, 10/6/2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings TheatreSaturday, 10/8/2022 - Calgary, AB - Palace TheatreMonday, 10/10/2022 - Vancouver, BC - CommodoreWednesday, 10/12/2022 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura TheaterThursday, 10/13/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The WilternFriday, 10/14/2022 - Reno, NV - CargoSaturday, 10/15/2022 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

