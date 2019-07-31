Megadeth Taking Different Approach To New Album

Megadeth founder David Ellefson has revealed that frontman Dave Mustaine has decided that the band should take a different approach to making their next album.

"Dave made a comment to me before," they went to the studio, Ellefson shared during a recent SiriusXM interview. "He said, he goes, 'You know, these last bunch of records we've done, we get together, we plug in, we play, then we mix it and then we just go right on tour. We never really get a chance to sit with the songs and really just absorb 'em and take 'em in.' And he said, he goes, 'I really wanna take the time.'

"Dave is not in a hurry with this album, and really hasn't been."And even last year, Kiko and Dirk had gone down to Nashville to work with Dave a little bit. We were busy doing 'Basstory' stuff, so we were trying to work around the schedule. Then the holiday came up at the end of the year. But it's nice to be together working on it together as a team.

"A couple of the big records, of course, that the fans love, 'Peace Sells', 'Rust In Peace', 'Countdown To Extinction', these things, we were very much a band. We were in a room. We didn't have the luxury of Pro Tools recording, where things could be done very instantaneously.

"We would sit here, 'Do this part here. Move it up one fret' - very old-school way of doing it. But you really absorb the songs, you live with them, you learn your parts, and you get together day after day, week after week, and the songs start to take shape as a band. And I think you really miss that process.

"Even with Megadeth records, where you just come in and you plug and play, you record. 'Okay, the bass is done. Next. Okay, now the guitars are done. Next. Let's sing.' So I like this process that we're doing. Even to this day, I see little things moving around in our Dropbox folder that the guys are working on right now down in Nashville. And it's great, because we can all check back in on it, we can sort of report back in and listen to things. So, as much as we're sidelined from actively out performing, we're very engaged in the actual working on the record right now, as we speak."





