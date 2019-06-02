|
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series
06-02-2019
(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon David Gilmour is streaming the first episode in a new podcast series previewing a June 20 auction of more than 120 guitars from his personal collection at Christie's in New York.
The opening edition focuses on Gilmour's 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster, which was, for many years, his main axe. Gilmour tells host Matt Everitt of the theft of Pink Floyd's equipment in New Orleans in 1970, which led to the purchase of the Black Strat at Manny's music store on West 48th Street in New York; he also details some of the legendary band's recordings on which it has it appeared. "It's certainly earned its keep," says Gilmour.
Christie's will host the rare event, which is billed as the largest and most comprehensive sale of guitars ever offered at auction, with all proceeds to benefit charitable causes.
Gilmour's three-part podcast mini-series will continue with episode two arriving on June 7, with the closing edition due June 14. Check out the first episode here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series
Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast
David Gilmour Releases Guitar Collection Exhibition Preview Video
David Gilmour Streams 'Comfortably Numb' Live Video
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection
Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour 2018 In Review
Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming
Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour
Pink Floyd Star Talks Friction Between David Gilmour and Roger Waters
David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online