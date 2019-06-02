Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon David Gilmour is streaming the first episode in a new podcast series previewing a June 20 auction of more than 120 guitars from his personal collection at Christie's in New York.

The opening edition focuses on Gilmour's 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster, which was, for many years, his main axe. Gilmour tells host Matt Everitt of the theft of Pink Floyd's equipment in New Orleans in 1970, which led to the purchase of the Black Strat at Manny's music store on West 48th Street in New York; he also details some of the legendary band's recordings on which it has it appeared. "It's certainly earned its keep," says Gilmour.

Christie's will host the rare event, which is billed as the largest and most comprehensive sale of guitars ever offered at auction, with all proceeds to benefit charitable causes.

Gilmour's three-part podcast mini-series will continue with episode two arriving on June 7, with the closing edition due June 14. Check out the first episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





