News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series

06-02-2019
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon David Gilmour is streaming the first episode in a new podcast series previewing a June 20 auction of more than 120 guitars from his personal collection at Christie's in New York.

The opening edition focuses on Gilmour's 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster, which was, for many years, his main axe. Gilmour tells host Matt Everitt of the theft of Pink Floyd's equipment in New Orleans in 1970, which led to the purchase of the Black Strat at Manny's music store on West 48th Street in New York; he also details some of the legendary band's recordings on which it has it appeared. "It's certainly earned its keep," says Gilmour.

Christie's will host the rare event, which is billed as the largest and most comprehensive sale of guitars ever offered at auction, with all proceeds to benefit charitable causes.

Gilmour's three-part podcast mini-series will continue with episode two arriving on June 7, with the closing edition due June 14. Check out the first episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

David Gilmour Releases Guitar Collection Exhibition Preview Video

David Gilmour Streams 'Comfortably Numb' Live Video

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour 2018 In Review

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour

Pink Floyd Star Talks Friction Between David Gilmour and Roger Waters

David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online

More David Gilmour News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Gomez Expand 'Liquid Skin' For 20th Anniversary

Doll Skin Release 'Empty House' Video

Singled Out: Falling Through April

Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.