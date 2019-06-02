Soundgarden Share Video From Live From The Artists Den

(hennemusic) Soundgarden are streaming a 2013 debut performance of "Blind Dogs" from their forthcoming release, "Live From The Artists Den." Due July 26, the set captures the Seattle band's appearance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on the final night of a US tour in support of 2012's "King Animal", as filmed for the long-running concert series.

"We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal," says guitarist Kim Thayil, "and to celebrate with each other and our fans."

"Live From The Artists Den" will be available in multiple formats, including a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring four LPs, two CDs, a photo book and the concert film on Blu-Ray; 4-LP black vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl; Blu-Ray; 2-CD, and digital audio and digital video.

Soundgarden will launch "Live From The Artists Den" with a series of premiere screenings, including a June 17 event at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, a June 18 stop at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY, and June 23 evening at he Showbox in Seattle, WA. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





