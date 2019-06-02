News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

06-02-2019
David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth heads to Las Vegas in the eighth edition of The Roth Show. The rocker discusses his planned appearance in the city at the recent Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival, where Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren was performing a set that included his new EDM remix of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump."

The Van Halen frontman opens the two-part episode recalling the impact of the original 1969 Woodstock festival before discussing the vibe of the current EDM scene.

Roth recently shared video of a fan encounter during his visit to Las Vegas, where he surprised a group of Van Halen fans during a bachelor party on the same floor of his hotel.

"We heard some Van Halen here," said the singer to the surprised party guest who answered the door. "My name's David Lee Roth, and I'm right across the hallway." Check out the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

