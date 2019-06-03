News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bullet For My Valentine Plan Ferocious New Album

06-03-2019
Bullet For My Valentine

Bullet For My Valentine fans have a little while to wait for the band's new studio album, which is expected in 2021, but frontman Matt Tuck promises a heavier effort.

Tuck chatted with Rock Sound at the Slam Dunk Festival and had the following to say about the forthcoming record, "All indicators are pointing towards ferocious heaviness.

"So, I don't know... maybe it (Gravity) was just something we needed to get out of our system to come back to the more traditional way of writing a Bullet record. It's weird how these things work out, but all signs initially are pointing to a far more aggressive, gnarly, riff-based record."


