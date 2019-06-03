News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner Classic Performance Being Released As Live Album

06-03-2019
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Following its reissue on video earlier this spring, Foreigner will release audio editions of "Live At The Rainbow '78" on July 12. "Live At The Rainbow '78" will be available on multiple formats, including CD, 2LP vinyl and digital.

The band's April, 27 1978 show at the legendary London venue saw UK fans treated to live versions of material from the group's self-titled 1977 debut, as well as an exclusive preview of two tracks from the then-upcoming "Double Vision" album - "Hot Blooded" and the title song.

The project features the original and classic Foreigner lineup of vocalist Lou Gramm, guitarist Mick Jones, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi and drummer Dennis Elliott. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


